Does Your Solar Project Need Storage?

Certificate of Attendance will be offered. David Potovsky, Senior Power Procurement Manager, MCE. As solar power proliferates, at a certain point, it’s time to consider adding energy storage to help stabilize the grid. Take California’s duck curve problem as an example. The state has more than 31 GW of installed solar capacity and is ranked number 1 in the nation for solar according to SEIA. But all that solar means that between the hours of about 4-9 PM, as the sun is setting and folks are getting home and cranking up their appliances, the grid becomes strained. That’s why one innovative power producer in California now requires that all solar built for its customers include energy storage.