Lennox International Inks Agreement With Budderfly For HVAC Equipment And Services

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) and Budderfly, a North American Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service (EEaaS), announced a nationwide partnership to allows Budderfly to scale its no upfront cost HVAC replacement program with the addition of Lennox Model L, an ultra-high efficiency rooftop unit, and expert service and maintenance on Lennox and other HVAC brands.

