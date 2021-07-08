New pen-hover indicator and more come with Microsoft's fresh pen SDK preview
The alpha4 version of Microsoft's pen SDK preview is releasing this week. It brings a new pen-hover indicator, smoother lines, and other changes. Microsoft has released a small announcement directed at Android developers, revealing that the pen SDK preview's alpha4 version arrives this week. The changes help enhance the SDK's ability to help developers utilize drawing in their apps via touch or pen.www.windowscentral.com
Comments / 0