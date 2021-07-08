Cancel
Watkins Glen, NY

Farm Sanctuary reopening for tours

chronicle-express.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATKINS GLEN – Farm Sanctuary, the country’s first farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization, has reopened to the public for tours at both of our locations. Nestled in the Finger Lakes Region of upstate New York, the rolling green pastures of Farm Sanctuary’s 275-acre New York shelter are home to more than 800 rescued cows, pigs, turkeys, and other farm animals — and each has a special story. Their stories of struggle and survival, against all odds, give the public insight into the realities farm animals face in the modern food system, but also introduce us to inspiring individuals through their heartwarming tales.

