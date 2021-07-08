New York: $35 Million Expansion of the QUALITYstarsNY Program

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will invest an additional $35 million in the QUALITYstarsNY program, delivering resources to improve early childhood care, including staff training. QUALITYstarsNY is New York’s quality rating and improvement system, based on 5 stars, 5 being the highest. Early childhood programs volunteer to participate and this investment will help programs improve so they can meet the minimum requirements to qualify. Programs receive individualized support from a designated quality improvement specialist and access to professional and career development opportunities, classroom materials and furnishings and a wide range of resources to build and sustain quality programming. QUALITYstarsNY is a statewide initiative led by the New York Early Childhood Professional Development Institute at the City University of New York, under the guidance of the Governor’s Early Childhood Advisory Council.