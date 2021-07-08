Cancel
New York: $35 Million Expansion of the QUALITYstarsNY Program

By Maryam Shah
STL.News
STL.News
 13 days ago
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will invest an additional $35 million in the QUALITYstarsNY program, delivering resources to improve early childhood care, including staff training. QUALITYstarsNY is New York’s quality rating and improvement system, based on 5 stars, 5 being the highest. Early childhood programs volunteer to participate and this investment will help programs improve so they can meet the minimum requirements to qualify. Programs receive individualized support from a designated quality improvement specialist and access to professional and career development opportunities, classroom materials and furnishings and a wide range of resources to build and sustain quality programming. QUALITYstarsNY is a statewide initiative led by the New York Early Childhood Professional Development Institute at the City University of New York, under the guidance of the Governor’s Early Childhood Advisory Council.

