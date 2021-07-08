NFL Analyst Projects Penei Sewell Will Be First-Time Pro Bowler in 2021

For the first time in eight seasons, the Detroit Lions had three players named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox were all first-time honorees.

For a rebuilding franchise, adding players via the draft or in free agency who produce at a high level is critical, especially for a new regime.

NFL writer Marc Sessler explored with player on each NFC roster has the potential to become a first-time pro bowler this season.

For the Lions, it is rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who was selected with the seventh overall pick in this past year's draft.

Odds David Blough Makes Lions' 2021 Roster

Does quarterback David Blough have a chance to be on the Detroit Lions roster in 2021?

Scouting CB Quinton Dunbar

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Lions Training Camp Battle: Can Tyrell Crosby Beat Out 'Big V' at Right Guard?

Read more on Tyrell Crosby's chances of supplanting Halapoulivaati Vaitai as the Detroit Lions' starting right guard in 2021.

"If you're Detroit, you'd like Sewell to mimic the first season of future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, who starred at tackle from wire to wire in 2007 and waltzed directly into the Pro Bowl," Sessler wrote.

It may take a few games for Sewell to adjust playing at right tackle, but his former head coach at Oregon, Mario Cristobal, believes he the 20-year-old lineman should make the transition easily.

Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on t