Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Analyst Projects Penei Sewell Will Be First-Time Pro Bowler in 2021

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1pUH_0arI4SQd00

For the first time in eight seasons, the Detroit Lions had three players named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox were all first-time honorees.

For a rebuilding franchise, adding players via the draft or in free agency who produce at a high level is critical, especially for a new regime.

NFL writer Marc Sessler explored with player on each NFC roster has the potential to become a first-time pro bowler this season.

For the Lions, it is rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who was selected with the seventh overall pick in this past year's draft.

Odds David Blough Makes Lions' 2021 Roster

Does quarterback David Blough have a chance to be on the Detroit Lions roster in 2021?

Scouting CB Quinton Dunbar

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Lions Training Camp Battle: Can Tyrell Crosby Beat Out 'Big V' at Right Guard?

Read more on Tyrell Crosby's chances of supplanting Halapoulivaati Vaitai as the Detroit Lions' starting right guard in 2021.

"If you're Detroit, you'd like Sewell to mimic the first season of future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, who starred at tackle from wire to wire in 2007 and waltzed directly into the Pro Bowl," Sessler wrote.

It may take a few games for Sewell to adjust playing at right tackle, but his former head coach at Oregon, Mario Cristobal, believes he the 20-year-old lineman should make the transition easily.

  • Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on t

Comments / 0

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
571
Followers
563
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Dunbar
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowler#American Football#Nfc#Right Guard#The Detroit Lions#Twitter#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jeff Okudah Not Listed as Player Detroit Lions Can Build Around

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah will have to perform at a higher level in 2021, as the talented defensive back struggled mightily all throughout his rookie season in Motown. Okudah, who also battled injuries all of 2020, was thrust into the position, and experienced "baptism by fire" against several of...
NFLplaymichigan.com

The Detroit Lions Are Underdogs For The First 16 NFL Games This Season

Football Sundays are a highlight of the sports calendar, more so here this fall with the first full NFL season for the Michigan online sports betting industry. In Michigan that means NFL odds will focus on the Detroit Lions. As they say: Are you ready for some football?. On cue,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

A last minute trade the Detroit Lions should consider

There’s been much media attention given to a Detroit Lions rival quarterback this offseason. But what if this controversy in Green Bay had a more direct effect on the Lions roster than only on the team’s ability to win a couple of games? For a minute, let’s speculate that a certain quarterback doesn’t show up to play for the Packers this season, what does that mean for a possible trade target on their roster?
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Ranking Detroit Lions' Biggest Concerns Heading into 2021

Ahead of training camp, the Detroit Lions have dodged heavy criticisms, following their offseason moves and a successful NFL Draft. Despite the wave of positivity that typically follows a new general manager and a new head coach being hired, there are some major concerns that could prevent the 2021 edition of the Lions from achieving success.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

2021 NFC North Receiving Corps Rankings

Training camp is a mere 10 days away for the Detroit Lions, with it opening up July 31 at the team's practice facility in Allen Park. As it's been said here at SI All Lions and across many other websites and news outlets throughout the offseason, the Lions will have one of the NFL's weakest receiving corps entering the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 3

Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of positive moments for the Detroit Lions. This is the eighth part of a 10-part series. No. 10: Jeff Okudah’s first career interception. No. 9: D’Andre Swift’s hurdle against Washington. No. 8: Stafford and Hall connect on 73-yard pass.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jared Goff Is Underrated

Jared Goff is not the 26th-best quarterback in the National Football League. Despite his struggles in 2020, he should not be considered among the worst signal-callers playing professional football. The majority of the offseason quarterback rankings have seen Goff ranked anywhere from No. 20-No. 30. Pro Football Focus' latest rankings...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Key Question for Lions' Offense ahead of Training Camp

The Detroit Lions have a myriad of question marks on both sides of the ball, heading into the start of training camp at the end of the month. Let's focus in on the biggest question mark facing the offense, as it prepares for the upcoming 2021 season. Who will emerge...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

1 ideal trade target for each team in the NFC North

As we approach training camps, the NFC North looks like it will be a competitive division once again. There are still some question marks for each team, but overall, this division has some talent in it. But, teams can always improve as training camp goes on. Players are cut from...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jamaal Williams: Detroit Lions Coaching Staff 'Picked Perfectly'

The Detroit Lions organization is hoping the change in culture will eventually lead to wins out on the football field. One of the investments made by principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp and general manager Brad Holmes was to assemble a coaching staff the players could relate to. Appearing on a...
NFL247Sports

Report releases details on Jeff Okudah injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah will enter camp healthy after only playing in nine games as a rookie as he battled a core muscle injury. But as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, getting Okudah healthy was a bit more complicated than initially expected. “Interesting detail on Lions CB Jeff Okudah,...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Ranking 2021 NFC North Running Backs

Every team needs a good running back. Although the league is trending toward becoming pass-happy, thanks to the likes of Patrick Mahomes and other young gunslingers, having a running threat prevents the defense from simply dropping everyone into coverage. The NFC North is full of solid, young running backs. Each...
NFLchatsports.com

How will depth help the Detroit Lions defensive line?

The wait is nearly over, as training camp is approaching along with the 2021 season. And the Detroit Lions are ready to kick off the Dan Campbell era. A lot has been made of the lack of star power on this roster, and because of that, there will be a larger emphasis on depth in Detroit. One position group that proves to be especially true, is on the defensive line.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions training camp battle preview: Rounding out the offensive line

Detroit Lions training camp is just a week away and we at Pride of Detroit are working our way through the best roster battles heading into the fall. In this edition, we wrap up the offense by focusing on the offensive line, so if you missed any of the previous articles, make sure you check out:
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy