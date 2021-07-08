Vilo's mesh Wi-Fi system starts at just $19.99

Eliminate internet dead zones with the Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System. It offers a single wireless network that covers your entire home with a fast, reliable signal. And, with several routing devices connected, it removes dead spots from your home. It also allows you to work freely, anywhere. Best of all, a Vilo 3-pack connects up to 120 devices. That way, you don’t have to fight for bandwidth with your family. Even better, the installation is simple, and you can have it up and running in minutes with no technical expertise. Moreover, the Vilo app lets you manage your network from your phone. Meanwhile, this router also ensures your security with features like AES-128 encryption, alerts when an unrecognized device tries to connect, and parental controls. Finally, Vilo boasts a lovely, minimalist design that you’ll be proud to display on your coffee table.