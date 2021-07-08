Cancel
CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Middletown Press
 14 days ago

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how cardiac twitch force can be measured using Novoheart’s elastomer bioreactors in the CTScreen system, and which parameters can be extracted to assess cardiac contractility, relaxation, and arrhythmogenicity. They will offer insight into building an automated experimental testing protocol that utilizes the features of the system. The presentation will also include what the experimental data collected using the CTScreen system looks like, and how it is processed with the software. Data collected on the system can be leveraged for preclinical tox and efficacy screening in the context of human rather than animal tissues for improved accuracy, IND and clinical designs.

Comments / 0

ElectronicsTimes Union

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
MarketsMySanAntonio

Wearable Bolus Injectors: Balancing Stakeholder Needs and Overcoming Barriers to Entry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Until now, biologics and immuno-oncology drugs have tended to fall into two very different delivery modalities; 1 to 2 mL self-administered injection using devices such as autoinjectors and 10 mL+ infusion delivery typically administered by healthcare professionals in a hospital or outpatient setting. More and more, pharmaceutical companies are formulating (or re-formulating) drugs that fall into the gap between these modalities in the drive to move the delivery of higher-volume biologics away from the clinic and towards a home-based, self-administered environment.
ScienceTimes Union

Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Historical forensic investigations, or the identification of historical remains, involve some of the most challenging conditions. Records are inconsistent, incomplete or missing, making accurate reconstruction of a story difficult. The poor condition of associated skeletal remains can restrict the types of analyses that can be done, or evidence may be in such limited quantities that strategic decisions must be made on which types of analyses will be most informative and which will be excluded.
HealthStamford Advocate

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.
IndustryMiddletown Press

All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.
Technologyaithority.com

Artificial Intelligence In Food Manufacturing: Making The Most Of Your Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss why AI solutions targeting the plant floor are crucial to drive operational excellence in food manufacturing. They will show how to leverage your existing systems and data to implement AI, and how to shift from projects to production and deploy solutions not just models. The presentation will highlight how AI can fit into current technologies stack to break limits of traditional approaches and offer proven solutions that scale.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers elucidate the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images

An international collaboration elucidates the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images. The findings have been published in Nature Communications. Imagine meeting a friend on the street, and imagine that with every step they take, your visual system has to process their image from scratch in order to recognize them. Now imagine if the same thing were to happen for every object and creature that moves around us. We would live in a constant state of uncertainty and inconsistency. Luckily, that is not the case.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencearxiv.org

Methodology development and validation of integrating sphere measurement of small size tissue specimens

Optical imaging modalities are non-ionizing methods with significant potential for non-invasive, portable, and cost-effective medical diagnostics and treatments. The design of critical parameters of an optical imaging system depends on a thorough understanding of optical properties of the biological tissue within the purposed application. Integrating sphere technique combined with inverse adding doubling algorithm has been widely used for determination of biological tissue ex vivo. It has been studied for tissues typically with a large sample size and over a spectral range of 400 nm to 1100 nm. The aim of this study is to develop a methodology for calculating optical absorption and reduced scattering of small size biological tissues from reflectance and transmittance measurements at a wide spectral range of 400 to 1800 nm. We developed a small sample adaptor kit to allow integrating sphere measurements of samples with small sizes using a commercial device. We proposed a two-tier IAD algorithm to mitigate the profound cross-talk effect in reduced scattering using IAD. We evaluated the two-tier IAD with both simulated data by Monte Carlo Simulation and data obtained from phantom experiments. We also investigated the accuracy the proposed work flow of using small sample kit and condensed incident light beam. We found that the small sample measurements despite with condense beam size led to overestimated absorption coefficient across the whole wavelength range while the spectrum shape well preserved. Our proposed method of a two-tier IAD and small sample kit could be a useful and reliable tool to characterise optical properties of biological tissue ex vivo particularly when only small size samples are available.
Diseases & Treatmentsarxiv.org

Machine Learning Approaches to Automated Flow Cytometry Diagnosis of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Akum S. Kang, Loveleen C. Kang, Stephen M. Mastorides, Philip R. Foulis, Lauren A. DeLand, Robert P. Seifert, Andrew Borkowski. Flow cytometry is a technique that measures multiple fluorescence and light scatter-associated parameters from individual cells as they flow a single file through an excitation light source. These cells are labeled with antibodies to detect various antigens and the fluorescence signals reflect antigen expression. Interpretation of the multiparameter flow cytometry data is laborious, time-consuming, and expensive. It involves manual interpretation of cell distribution and pattern recognition on two-dimensional plots by highly trained medical technologists and pathologists. Using various machine learning algorithms, we attempted to develop an automated analysis for clinical flow cytometry cases that would automatically classify normal and chronic lymphocytic leukemia cases. We achieved the best success with the Gradient Boosting. The XGBoost classifier achieved a specificity of 1.00 and a sensitivity of 0.67, a negative predictive value of 0.75, a positive predictive value of 1.00, and an overall accuracy of 0.83 in prospectively classifying cases with malignancies.
Sciencearxiv.org

Characterization Multimodal Connectivity of Brain Network by Hypergraph GAN for Alzheimer's Disease Analysis

Using multimodal neuroimaging data to characterize brain network is currently an advanced technique for Alzheimer's disease(AD) Analysis. Over recent years the neuroimaging community has made tremendous progress in the study of resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) derived from blood-oxygen-level-dependent (BOLD) signals and Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) derived from white matter fiber tractography. However, Due to the heterogeneity and complexity between BOLD signals and fiber tractography, Most existing multimodal data fusion algorithms can not sufficiently take advantage of the complementary information between rs-fMRI and DTI. To overcome this problem, a novel Hypergraph Generative Adversarial Networks(HGGAN) is proposed in this paper, which utilizes Interactive Hyperedge Neurons module (IHEN) and Optimal Hypergraph Homomorphism algorithm(OHGH) to generate multimodal connectivity of Brain Network from rs-fMRI combination with DTI. To evaluate the performance of this model, We use publicly available data from the ADNI database to demonstrate that the proposed model not only can identify discriminative brain regions of AD but also can effectively improve classification performance.
Electronicstechnologynetworks.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Scanning Electron Microscope

Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the Thermo Scientific Phenom Pharos G2 Desktop Field Emission Gun - Scanning Electron Microscope (FEG-SEM) designed to increase access to advanced nanomaterial research capabilities. The new instrument makes it possible for customers to use a tabletop microscope to intuitively characterize the size, shape and chemical composition of a wide range of nanoparticles at high resolution.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Viscoelasticity characterization of compressible soft matter via fluid-mediated dynamic interactions

Characterizing the softness of deformable materials having partial elastic and partial viscous behaviour via soft lubrication experiments has emerged as a versatile and robust methodology in recent times. However, a straightforward extension of the classical elastohydrodynamic lubrication theory that is commonly employed for characterizing elastic materials turns out to be rather inadequate in explaining the response of such viscoelastic materials subjected to dynamic loading conditions, despite adhering to a mathematically acceptable framework via the complex Young's modulus as a material property. This deficit stems from a non-trivial interplay of the material compressibility and its time-dependent dynamic response under fluid-mediated oscillatory loading typical to surface probing experiments. Here we develop a soft-lubrication based theoretical framework that enables the consistent recovery of viscoelastic model properties of materials from experimental data, independent of the specific loading condition. A major advancement here is the rectification of inconsistencies in viscoelasticity characterization of previously reported models that are typically manifested by unphysical dependencies of the model parameters on the substrate layer thickness and the oscillation frequency of the surface probing apparatus. Our results provide further pointers towards the design of characterization experiments for consistent and specific mapping of the experimental data with the parametric values of the chosen material-model. These findings appear to be imperative in designing and selecting materials for emerging bio-engineering tools including organ-on-a-chip and human body-on-a-chip.
Sciencearxiv.org

Engineering the microwave to infrared noise photon flux for superconducting quantum systems

Sergey Danilin, João Barbosa, Michael Farage, Zimo Zhao, Xiaobang Shang, Jonathan Burnett, Nick Ridler, Chong Li, Martin Weides. Electromagnetic filtering is essential for the coherent control, operation and readout of superconducting quantum circuits at milliKelvin temperatures. The suppression of spurious modes around the transition frequencies of a few GHz is well understood and mainly achieved by on-chip and package considerations. Noise photons of higher frequencies -- beyond the pair-breaking energies -- cause decoherence, and require spectral engineering before reaching the packaged quantum chip. The external wires through the refrigerator down to the quantum circuit provides a direct path, and this article contains quantitative analysis and experimental data for noise photon flux through the coaxial filtered wiring. The coaxial cable attenuation and noise photon flux for typical wiring configurations are provided, and compact cryogenic microwave low-pass filters with CR-110 and Esorb-230 absorptive dielectric fillings along with experimental data at room and cryogenic temperatures and up to 70 GHz presented. The filter cut-off frequencies between 1 to 10 GHz are set by the filter length, and the roll-off is material dependent. The relative dielectric permittivity and magnetic permeability for the Esorb-230 material in the pair-breaking frequency range from 75 to 110 GHz are measured, and the filter properties in this frequency range are calculated. The filter contribution to the noise photon flux implies a dramatic reduction, proving their usefulness for experiments with superconducting quantum systems.

