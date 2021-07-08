HHAeXchange Achieves HITRUST CSF® Re-Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Digital transformation is accelerating as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more and more companies starting to achieve tangible and meaningful business results. Companies are also undertaking the grand adventure of implementing new operating models that offer better competitive positioning and a lower cost to serve. In addition, we now face an acute talent shortage, and companies must shift their focus away from controlling or cutting costs to instead focus on building an assured supply of the necessary talent. As a result, increasingly, focusing on risk is more important than focusing on profits.