The Marshall County Fair returns this weekend, and while it may have been a tumultuous 2020, the fair’s organizers hope they can be a familiar sight for their found family. President Beth Bertram said the county fair was still recouping from last year’s canceled event, and that some things would be coming in somewhat smaller than last year. However, she was happy to say that the fair is returning, and providing a sense of stability for a community emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.