Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.

