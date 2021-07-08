Assault Charge In Choking Incident

OCEAN CITY — A Pittsburgh man was charged with first-degree assault last week after allegedly choking his girlfriend at a downtown motel room. Around 1:45 a.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a motel at 9th Street for a reported domestic assault. OCPD officers met with a female victim, who advised she and her boyfriend, later identified as Darien Hudson, 30, had been in a physical altercation. According to police reports, the victim had several injuries to her neck area.