Legendary modern Thrash Metal band Trivium — Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent [drums] — have shared the brand new single and video “In The Court Of The Dragon.” The track and video also feature an epic intro composed and orchestrated by Ihsahn (Emperor). The song is available at all DSPs and is accompanied by an official short film music video directed by Ryan Mackfall. Watch it here. The band has extensive tours and festivals planned all over the world with the return to touring, including their highly anticipated Metal Tour of the Year with Megadeth, Lamb of God, and In Flames soon and European tour dates with Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy. Watch the video now!