Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...WEST CENTRAL GARFIELD AND SOUTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.alerts.weather.gov
