Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...WEST CENTRAL GARFIELD AND SOUTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Valley County, MT
County
Phillips County, MT
State
Montana State
County
Garfield County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#13 35 00#Southeastern Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy