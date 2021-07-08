Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andover, or 19 miles north of Sharpsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Meadville, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Adamsville, Guys Mills, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Atlantic, Cochranton, Saegertown, Conneaut Lake, Jamestown, Blooming Valley, Venango, Woodcock, Conneaut Lakeshore, Geneva and Hartstown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH