Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How Congress should fix the Supreme Court’s damage to the Voting Rights Act

By Opinion by Edward B. Foley
Washington Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s not lament the Supreme Court’s decision last week drastically limiting the reach of the Voting Rights Act. Instead, let’s work quickly to make it irrelevant. The court was interpreting an admittedly ambiguous portion of the law. While the court’s reading was especially restrictive, it is within Congress’s power to rewrite the statute so it is unambiguously effective. The good news is that the solution involves something that is already on the congressional agenda, and is close to what Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has already proposed.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Federal Court#State Legislatures#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department#Confederacy#Americans#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtssaportareport.com

Supreme Court Issues Impactful Decision Concerning Voting Rights Act Section 2 Challenges

On July 1, 2021 the Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived at the Court as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). While VRA Section 2 cases have previously come before the Court for consideration in matters involving redistricting challenges and vote-dilution claims, Brnovich represents the Court’s attempt at answering the important question of how to answer a Section 2 challenge to state laws governing the time, place and manner of an election. As summarized below, the impact of the Court’s ruling will have a profound effect on how courts interpret VRA Section 2 challenges going forward, and the ability of plaintiffs to challenge facially-neutral state election laws based purely upon allegations of disparate impact on certain groups of voters.
ElectionsNew Times

Let's pass voting rights protection

In 2021, we have seen far too many attacks on our right to vote. I'm sure many of us heard about the law in Georgia that made it illegal to give voters water while they're waiting in line to vote. Well, for every voter suppression law we did hear about, there are 20 more we didn't. So far this year, 17 states enacted 28 new laws that make it more difficult for eligible Americans to cast their ballots, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

DACA recipients on edge after federal court ruling

AUSTIN, Texas — Every two years Andrea Ramos Fernandez has to reapply for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. That program allows hundreds of thousands of young adults who were brought to the United States as children without documentation to live and work without fear of deportation. “When...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Protect the Supreme Court with a constitutional amendment

Constitutional amendments gave women the right to vote and limited presidents to two terms in office. Now we need a constitutional amendment to preserve the independence of the Supreme Court. At Austin College, where I am a rising senior and a prospective law student, I have had the opportunity to...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Anti-DACA court ruling sets Democrats scrambling to protect ‘Dreamers’

A federal judge’s decision against the DACA program injected new urgency into Congress‘ desire to give “Dreamers” a permanent legal solution. Still, the court ruling did nothing to overcome the deep divisions that have blocked every attempt over the past decade. Judge Andrew S. Hanen‘s Friday afternoon bombshell opinion said...
Congress & CourtsGrand Haven Tribune

Protecting voting rights must be Congress’ top priority

The devil is in the details. That’s a common expression often used in legislative bodies. Legislation is complicated. Advocates and opponents can make all kinds of claims about what a proposal does or does not do, often without fear of contradiction. Even some lawmakers can’t be bothered with the actual reading of bills that go on for dozens of pages in complex, often arcane, legal language.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A major Supreme Court First Amendment decision could be at risk

Samantha Barbas is a professor of law at the University at Buffalo who has written a book on the history of New York Times v. Sullivan, to be published by the University of California Press. She received a Public Scholar Award from the National Endowment for the Humanities for the writing of this book.
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Strongly Defends Marijuana Legalization

“The Federal Government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana. This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary. [...] If the Government is now content to allow States to act ‘as laboratories’ ‘and try novel social and economic experiments,’ then it might no longer have authority to intrude on ‘the States’ core police powers to define criminal law and to protect the health, safety and welfare of their citizens.’ A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the Federal Government’s piecemeal approach.”
Washington StateSeattle Times

Congress, follow Washington’s lead on voting rights and pass the For the People Act

Voters throughout Washington should have received their primary ballots in the mail as drop boxes are popping up across our communities, making it easier for people to have their voices heard and votes counted. Washington state pioneered vote-by-mail and Seattle’s Democracy Vouchers. We passed my automatic voter registration proposal and approved same-day voter registration. And most recently, we restored the right to vote for individuals upon their release from prison — re-enfranchising 20,000 people.
Presidential Electiontelegraphherald.com

Jones: Election integrity takes devastating hit from Supreme Court

Election integrity took a devastating hit this month as a result of the Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee Supreme Court decision. In Brnovich v. DNC, the court arguably disabled the only remaining tool the nation has to avoid the enforcement of discriminatory voting laws, Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Section 2 lets people sue a state for maintaining voting laws that result in the “denial or abridgment of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Trump’s own Supreme Court justice undercut his Facebook lawsuit

Former president Donald Trump announced a lawsuit Wednesday against social media companies that have blocked his accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. And in doing so, he advanced a rather novel legal argument: that these platforms are not private businesses but in fact state actors, i.e. de facto government entities. One must be a state actor, after all, to be sued for First Amendment violations. Ipso facto, Trump needs the courts to declare social media behemoths such as Facebook state actors.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s complicated civil rights hero

Few Supreme Court opinions have resonated through the ages more than John Marshall Harlan’s lone dissent in Plessy v. Ferguson, the 1896 case establishing the infamous “separate but equal” doctrine. “There is in this country no superior, dominant, ruling class,” Harlan proclaimed. “Our Constitution is color-blind,” he continued, “and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens.” Outnumbered seven to one, Harlan expected that the ruling would tarnish the court’s reputation and poison racial relations for generations.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Major Supreme Court reform is unlikely. But these changes would be a good start.

Expectations that Democrats will be able to substantially reform the Supreme Court — perhaps by adding new members — have nosedived recently. Even before President Biden’s blue-ribbon Supreme Court commission met for the first time, progressives were lamenting that its generally moderate and bipartisan members were unlikely to endorse bold changes to the court’s structure. And even if they did, major reforms appear politically impossible with Democrats’ extraordinarily narrow advantage in the Senate.
ElectionsFlathead Beacon

Support Voting Rights Act

Democracy in Montana has been strong ever since the development of our new constitution in the 1970s. After the days when the Copper Barons were able to buy elections, Montanans were ready for a change. With careful reflection, people from across the state gathered to draw up a document that allowed all people to have a voice. Because of the great care shown back then, the election process across Montana is one of the most secure in the country, as reflected in the 2020 elections.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

First Shelby County, Now Brnovich: What’s Left of the Voting Rights Act?

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is arguably the most important and impactful piece of federal civil rights legislation ever enacted. It was won on the backs and with the blood of civil rights leaders and allies determined to gain unfettered access to the ballot box for Black Americans—a right that was vehemently denied to Black people for nearly a century following the ratification of the 14th and 15th Amendments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy