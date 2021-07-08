Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kyle Shanahan Reveals How John Lynch Became General Manager

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Posted by 
All49ers
All49ers
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZJFk_0arI1fm900

"That's a guy that I wanna go to war with."

That is what Kyle Shanahan said on the the Flying Coach podcast with McVay and Peter Schrager regarding how he and John Lynch teamed up.

The whole story about how the two came together is not fully known, so when Shanahan hopped on as a guest on the podcast he revealed how Lynch became general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. Shanahan doesn't really do a great job at recollecting what Lynch was saying to him about wanting the job, but what he does do is reveal his takeaway thoughts and feelings from his talk with Lynch.

"Everything he was saying, which he would describe better than I am now," said Shanahan, "the intentions of why he wanted to be a GM, everything was just so exactly what I wanted and then you take in a part of it, I mean, he's John Lynch, he's Captain America in real life. He's such an honest dude, such a good football player, a Hall of Fame career. What type of guy is that nice and the most violent player ever? That is very unique. He's also a Stanford guy. He's much better at remembering names and being polished up than I am, so he can do all that and he wanted to do it for the right reasons.

These two have clearly formed and strengthened a bond together. They are generally on the same page, which is not to say that conflicting opinions are bad, but that they are both in synchronization a good portion of the team. The dynamic that they both have created works out for them both.

"I knew I was going into a spot where I didn't know everybody," Shanahan said. "I knew we had a lot of work to do, and I knew I wanted to go through it with someone, and I knew if I was going to go through that with someone it has to be someone I trust. And even though I wasn't with John a lot, I could trust his reasons why he wanted to become a GM, why he was getting into it. That's why anytime he says something, I can trust it. It's never to get an advantage in this league, it's never to protect himself, it's never to be famous. He got in this league because his goal is to win a Super Bowl and to build a team the right way."

Obviously, Shanahan is the one that steers the ship. He is the captain and Lynch is second in command. A lot of the time in the NFL, a relationship like this can wear out by now given the length of time these two have put in. But neither seem to waver as their bond looks unbreakable.

Comments / 0

All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
260
Followers
364
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Peter Schrager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Flying Coach#Gm#Hall Of Fame#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLninernoise.com

Why 49ers lock up Josh Rosen on a contract beyond 2021

It sounds like a weird idea, but there’s a scenario where the 49ers could extend backup quarterback Josh Rosen beyond his one-year deal for 2021. Maybe the San Francisco 49ers turn into the first team with which quarterback Josh Rosen finds a “forever” home. It sounds odd on the surface....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Wants To Hire Former 49ers Star

Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made headlines with an incredible throw. The ex-quarterback showed he still has incredible touch as he lofted a ball from his rooftop into a pizza oven on opposing rooftop. Yes, he actually did that, and yes, he actually made it on the very first throw.
NFLFanSided

Kyle Shanahan sounds heartbroken the Rams landed Matthew Stafford

There’s a new starting signal-caller in the City of Angels. And the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers has certainly taken notice. It was one of the most notable moves of the 2021 NFL offseason. Matthew Stafford is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. On a recent...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan 'almost canceled' his interview with 49ers

Given the success the 49ers have had with Kyle Shanahan at the helm, it's hard to believe he almost passed up the head-coaching job with them. But as San Francisco's head coach revealed during a recent guest spot on Sean McVay and Peter Schrager's podcast, "Flying Coach," he was close to not interviewing for the job altogether. (h/t 49ers WebZone.)
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

How Sean McVay once infuriated 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may be division rivals, but they remain close friends despite the desire to outdo each other every season.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Kyle Shanahan reflects on fateful plays in Falcons Super Bowl

Few Falcons fans have entirely moved on from the Super Bowl all the way back in February 2017, given that it represents simultaneously the high water mark of the franchise we love and the absolute worst gut punch imaginable. Atlanta’s done us few favors in that regard, with one interesting if frustrating playoff run and three losing seasons following the game, but the reality is these kinds of games tend to stick with a fanbase until you they’re given a very compelling reason to pack it away. See Vikings fans, who are absolutely still smarting over their 1998 NFC Conference Championship Game loss to these Falcons, for an example of how the sting does not disappear with time.
NFLNBC Sports

Shanahan, McVay share how time in Washington helped them grow

From 2010 to 2013 when Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay were both members of the coaching staff in Washington, the team went just 24-40 in the regular season. There was just one memorable winning season, but a lot of struggles and a 3-13 record to close out their time together in 2013. Shanahan left when he and his father, Mike, were fired, McVay stayed on to become Jay Gruden's offensive coordinator. That period in their coaching careers could be viewed as not enjoyable, but that's not how the head coaches of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams choose to reflect on those four seasons.
NFLSF

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Makes Rooftop Throw

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, July 12. Joe Staley Details Kyle Shanahan's Viral Rooftop Throw. While the San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of their summer break, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been spending time in Del Mar, Calif. with his family. He's also been linking up with a former 49ers fan favorite while residing in Southern California.
NFLSports Illustrated

Is Kyle Shanahan Really on the Hot Seat?

Two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, it’s hard to imagine that it has come to this. Kyle Shanahan is regarded as an offensive genius and has transformed the way NFL offenses attack in recent years, but has failed to translate that into consistent winning. There have been many excuses that Shanahan has invoked to explain the losing, but all of that is irrelevant in the NFL, the ultimate results-based business.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

John Lynch Reacts To The Situation With Richard Sherman

All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was at the center of a scary incident earlier this week. He is facing several charges after authorities said he crashed in a construction zone, broke into his in-laws’ house and resisted arrest. Even though Sherman isn’t currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers, general...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

49ers GM John Lynch releases statement on Richard Sherman's arrest

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman is facing several charges after he was arrested early Wednesday in a Seattle suburb for “burglary domestic violence.” According to a 911 call made by Sherman’s wife Ashley Moss, Sherman was reportedly drunk and suicidal during an altercation at her parents’ residence. Although Sherman is a...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ John Lynch shares surprise of getting Hall of Fame news

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers GM John Lynch shares the surprise of learning he is becoming a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. More San Francisco 49ers News. 'There was a blueprint': GM...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

49ers' John Lynch pledges support for Richard Sherman, wife

The NFL community continues to react with shock and concern following the arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman at his wife's parents' home near Seattle early Wednesday morning. Sherman spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and 49ers general manager John Lynch said Thursday he's reached out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy