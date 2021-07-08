Obituary for John W. Champine

Just a small-town boy, born and raised in south Fairmont, John Champine lived a cosmopolitan and full 75 years, until he quickly succumbed to a rare cancer on July 2, 2021. Born 1946, John was raised with a small town life, surrounded by lakes, farms, good neighbors, and using the “correct” names for items like pop and hotdish. After graduating from Fairmont High School in 1964, he attended the University of Minnesota, and though a gifted violinist who was offered a music scholarship, he graduated with degrees in Theater, French, English, and History. By 1968, he had “the good sense” in his words, to marry Lynn, his love of 55 years. They put down deep roots in the Twin Cities, as they raised their children, Nathan and Natalie, and cultivated a large circle of friends.