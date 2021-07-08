Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prior Lake, MN

Obituary for John W. Champine

swnewsmedia.com
 14 days ago

Just a small-town boy, born and raised in south Fairmont, John Champine lived a cosmopolitan and full 75 years, until he quickly succumbed to a rare cancer on July 2, 2021. Born 1946, John was raised with a small town life, surrounded by lakes, farms, good neighbors, and using the “correct” names for items like pop and hotdish. After graduating from Fairmont High School in 1964, he attended the University of Minnesota, and though a gifted violinist who was offered a music scholarship, he graduated with degrees in Theater, French, English, and History. By 1968, he had “the good sense” in his words, to marry Lynn, his love of 55 years. They put down deep roots in the Twin Cities, as they raised their children, Nathan and Natalie, and cultivated a large circle of friends.

www.swnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London Township, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Prior Lake, MN
Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Fairmont, MN
Fairmont, MN
Obituaries
City
Prior Lake, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Photography#Fairmont High School#Sperry Univac#Cray Research#Jet Propulsion Labs#Datacard#Vital Images#The U Of Mn#Washburn Mcreavy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Obituaries
Country
South Africa
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy