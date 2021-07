Jerry Rice believes he would have been able to double his insane statistics under the current NFL rules. Harold Carmichael isn't sure if he would have ever played an NFL game. A member of the centennial class of 2020 set to be enshrined next month, Carmichael waited decades to finally earn the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Philadelphia Eagles legend may not have gotten the opportunity if the current iteration of NFL rules existed in 1971 (his rookie season).