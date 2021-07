The NFC South will look a lot different this season when it comes to the quarterback position. For the second consecutive season, a mainstay is no longer with his team. After Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers parted ways in 2020, the New Orleans Saints will have a new quarterback under center to start the season for the first time since 2005 as Drew Brees retired. This will be the second straight season a new quarterback is under center for Carolina, as they replaced Teddy Bridgewater with Sam Darnold. The Saints will roll with a combination of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to replace Brees.