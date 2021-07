A 31-year-old US man was reportedly ambushed and shot at least 64 times moments after being released from prison, resulting in his death on Saturday.Londre Sylvester was fitted with equipment for electronic monitoring after being released from the Cook County jail in Chicago and was walking towards a vehicle, when several shooters “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” according to police.He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. As many as 64 bullet wounds were found on his head and other body parts.Sylvester was a local rapper who...