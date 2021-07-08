Cancel
NFL

Analyst Says Only 12 Teams Can Win The Super Bowl

By Tzvi Machlin
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

32 teams compete for a spot in the Super Bowl and a chance to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy every year. But heading into the 2021 NFL season, one analyst believes that only some of those teams have a realistic shot at winning. In a recent feature for Sports Illustrated,...

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

