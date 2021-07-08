Analyst Says Only 12 Teams Can Win The Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 27 years last season, as they also came away with their first playoff wins since 1995. Buffalo has righted its ship over the past two seasons with 23 regular season victories and won its first AFC East title in 25 years. Buffalo has quickly emerged as one of the top teams in the AFC and looking like one of the top 2022 Super Bowl picks from the conference. The Bills had the second-best offense and the third-best passing game in the NFL last season, and there is no reason to expect a downturn, so Buffalo could be one of the prime 2022 Super Bowl contenders.