URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A former superintendent for two central Illinois school districts has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison and ordered to repay $343,000 he admitted embezzling over several years from the districts. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Brue, who also faces three years of supervised release following his release from prison. The News-Gazette of Champaign reports that Brue had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud in March. Federal investigators said the thefts from the districts occurred between 2011 and 2019, a period when Brue first served as superintendent for the Bement school district, and then as head of the Meridian school district.