Patricia Charlene (Nichols) Walker, age 82, Westerville, OH

Patricia Charlene (Nichols) Walker, age 82, of Westerville, OH formerly of Gainesville and Cleveland, GA , died peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home. Longtime Customer Service Employee at Kroger Store in Westerville, where she was highly praised for her ability to communicate and care for her customers and was honored by Kroger Management for her attitude and ability to always have a kind word and a smile for her customers. She treated people the way she would want to be treated. She felt that might be the only kind word and smile that a person would receive that day. Pat liked to bowl, joined a league and did quite well. She moved from Florida to Ohio in 2014 to be with her companion, William Loop.