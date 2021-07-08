HiJinx Announces Lineup for NYE 2021
Alison Wonderland, ILLENIUM, Excision, GRiZ and more are set to play the 2021 edition of HiJinx and help guide attendees into the new year!. Over the last few years, excluding 2020 of course, HiJinx has delivered one of the biggest shows on the East Coast to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. Past editions of the two-day event have featured some of the top names in the bass music scene who have taken the stage at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia – and they’re gearing up for another huge one as they mark their return on December 30-31 this year.edmidentity.com
