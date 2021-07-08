Volvo V90 Wagon Goes From Special-Order-Only to Forever Unavailable

Sometimes we think that BMW invented the 4-series just to complicate comparisons to the previous, much-revered incarnations of the two-door 3-series. Which would be silly, because the new 2021 M440i convertible doesn't play the same role as the droptop 3-series of yore. Just as the 2021 M3 sedan now has the rough footprint of a 2001 E39 M5, the M440i is nearly the same size as a mid-2000s E64 6-series convertible. The M440i is almost exactly the same width as its boulevardier predecessor and rides on a longer wheelbase, but it's slightly shorter overall and weighs about 100 pounds less. Taken a step further, that 6-series is similar in size to a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro convertible, if you're looking for a more Bon Jovi-ish frame of reference.