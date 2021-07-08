Volvo V90 Wagon Goes From Special-Order-Only to Forever Unavailable
It's the same sad song we've heard a dozen or more times before. [Insert automaker here], which in this case is Volvo, is brave enough to sell a beautiful new sweet-driving wagon in the United States (the unbelievably beautiful Volvo V90) in the hopes that buyers will finally see that these long-roof cars are really just better-driving SUV alternatives and see the light. But time goes on, and the wagons are left on lots or their order books lay empty, being passed over in favor of taller, uglier, less engaging, inexplicably more popular sport-utes. Then, the inevitable happens—that wonderful wagon passes on to the great winding road in the sky.www.motortrend.com
