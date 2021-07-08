Unemployment rates fall for Stanislaus, Merced counties
The unemployment rates in Stanislaus and Merced counties took another dip in May, according to the latest numbers from the Employment Development Department. The May unemployment rate came in at 8 percent for Stanislaus County, down from a revised rate of 8.6 percent in April and well below the year-ago estimate of 15.6 percent. For Merced County, the May unemployment rate was at 9.9 percent, down from a revised rate of 10.9 percent in April and below the year-ago estimate of 15.7 percent.www.westsideconnect.com
