Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete early Wednesday was arraigned in Olmsted County Court this morning. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. The criminal complaint alleges he chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 in the morning and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Police#Laceration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Power 96

Rochester Man Admits to Torching Minneapolis Pawnshop

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge connected to the violence that occurred on the streets of Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. 26-year-old Montez Lee was accused of breaking into a Minneapolis pawn shop on May 28th of...
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Power 96

Owatonna Fender Bender Leads to Arrest

The Owatonna Police Department (OPD) reports that a recent fender bender in the Walmart parking lot led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman who was "showing signs of intoxication and admitting to drinking, a little bit," according to the latest edition of Just the Facts e-newsletter. "Field sobriety sobriety...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Power 96

UPDATE: Rochester Police Confirm Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Dept. has confirmed earlier reports of an early Saturday shooting. KROC AM News reported unconfirmed reports Saturday and RPD later released this news release:. Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Motel 6 at 2107 West Frontage Road. Officers responded...
Duluth, MNPosted by
Power 96

Missing St. Paul Man Found Dead in Lake Superior, Duluth Man Charged

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement agencies are investigating a gruesome discovery in Lake Superior. Richard Anthony Balsimo aged 34 was last seen on June 20th in St. Paul, dive teams found his dismembered remains in 5-gallon buckets located in Lake Superior off the shore near Grand Portage on July 15th and 16th, The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Balsimo died "of homicidal violence."
Chisago County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Asks Parents To ‘Stop Doing This’ One Thing

A Minnesota Sheriff's Office took to social media this morning with an ask of parents everywhere to stop doing this one thing. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office posted about parents telling their children to behave or else the police will take them away, and every police officer and Sheriff's Deputy will tell you, while that comment isn't made to hurt, it can instill fear of law enforcement into children rather than realizing law enforcement is here to help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy