Goldrush Music Festival 2021 Announces Dates and Ticket Pre-Sale
Relentless Beats announced the return of Goldrush Music Festival this September along with details on tickets and travel packages. After a year of not hosting full capacity events due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, Arizona’s Relentless Beats has come out with a hefty offering of announcements, the latest being the return of the Goldrush Music Festival. While they have kept us going with socially distant events through these challenging times, nothing beats the anticipated return of the first full-scale extravaganza since 2019 in their home at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, AZ on September 24-26.edmidentity.com
Comments / 0