Less humid and a bit cooler… Winds have shifted behind last night's cold front that brought storms to the area and this is ushering in drier, less humid air that we'll get to enjoy this afternoon. It'll be around 5 degrees "cooler" this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s and comfy dew points in the low-60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and will be hazier across North Carolina where the bulk of the smoke that was over the area yesterday will settle over today. This has prompted an air quality alert for our North Carolina counties until midnight.