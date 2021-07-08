Community feedback sought for district’s deferred maintenance needs

Issues related to deferred maintenance and aging buildings are an ongoing concern for districts nationwide, the School District of Amery is no exception. Last Monday evening, professional performance contractor, Kraus Anderson, made a presentation to the School District of Amery Board of Education regarding deferred maintenance needs in the School District. Deferred maintenance can best be defined as that which needs to be fixed. The focus of the presentation was an identification of items which are the highest priority maintenance needs for each of the School District’s four buildings.