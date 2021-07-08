Cancel
Bee sting, car crash can't stop Gillian Lippert on her way to women's metro golf title

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND — When 17-year-old Gillian Lippert looks back fondly at winning her first Women’s Metro golf championship, she might be happy that it was only 54 holes. After all, what other misadventure might have awaited the Penn High School senior-to-be in a fourth round after she suffered a bee sting during Tuesday’s second round at storm-ravaged Elbel Park and then got into a car accident a couple of miles from Erksine Park prior to Thursday’s final round.

