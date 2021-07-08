Arts picks for July 11-17: a jazz fest, an opera, a radio play, Luke Bryan and more

There’s music for any ear this week: the area’s biggest and oldest jazz festival, an outdoor opera, one of the country’s biggest Country stars and a fond tribute to a much-loved prolific local songwriter. And if you don’t like music? The radio has just words, in the form of a brand new play.

Air play

Westport Country Playhouse, which is doing an all-virtual season this year, is also drifting into pre-internet media. The theater commissioned playwright/novelist Shay Youngblood to write a new radio play. “Special Delivery” involves fine art, family ties and “an isolated farmhouse full of surprises.” It airs over all WSHU stations (plus wshu.org ) July 11 at 4:06 p.m., and will also be on the theater’s own website, westportplayhouse.org/show/specialdelivery/ , through Aug. 1.

Shakespeare with sock puppets

Playhouse on Park’s first Connecticut Shakespeare Festival continues with its first children’s theater event, the hour-long “Shakespeare 4 Kids: Dream Scheme,” July 10-18. Erin Sheffield has adapted Shakespeare’s words to such family-friendly media as songs, skits and sock puppets. Performances are July 11 at 10 a.m., July 14 at 2 p.m., July 17 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and July 18 at 10 a.m. In case you hadn’t heard, the festival has been moved from its originally announced outdoor location to the theater’s main home at 244 Park Road, West Hartford. $15, $12 for students, seniors, military and Let’s Go Arts! members. connecticutshakespearefestival.org .

Opera in Hartford

Connecticut Lyric Opera, which boasts that it’s “Connecticut’s most performing opera company” made its big return to live opera performance last week in New Britain, and now does a second and final performance of “La Boheme” at Alfred E. Burr Memorial (the Burr Mall), 570 Main St., Hartford, July 11 at 8:15 p.m. It’s a scaled-down version of the Puccini classic about starving artists, with a cast of around a dozen. It’s a free outdoor performance; donations welcomed. thevirtuosi.org/puccini-la-boheme .

Vos laughs

Comedy connoisseurs know the name Rich Vos. He’s never had a sitcom, but is a revered stand-up who’s a popular guest on a slew of podcasts and radio shows. “Rich Vos & Friends” July 11 at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, will give you the straight-up burst of live comedy you’ve been missing for so many months. Vos’ “friends,” by the way, are Joe List, Rosebud Baker and host Ian Lara. $40. ridgefieldplayhouse.org .

R.I.P. Rob Nelson

Rob Nelson, who died suddenly last month of a heart attack at the age of 56, was in a bunch of fine local pop bands. When clubs closed for COVID he recorded an impossible amount of original songs, from a stirring album based on the poetry of Emily Dickinson to the superb satire of “Get Off My Rock & Roll Lawn,” sung in the voice of a grumpy boomer who thinks young whippersnappers can’t rock properly. There’s a remembrance for Nelson July 11 at cafe nine, 250 State St., New Haven which will undoubtedly feature many of his inspiring and uplifting pop songs. Free. cafenine.com .

Bahn Mee in Bushnell Park

Bushnell Park is the place to be this summer, with room to space out and breathe while taking part in big community activities. The fun isn’t just limited to weekends. On July 15 it’s the latest Picnic in the Park, with food baskets from Banh Mee ($30 apiece), wine and beer for sale from Hooker Brewery, the Capital Ice Cream cart also on hand, and music from Among the Acres. Basket pickup starts at 5:30 p.m., when the entertainment begins. bushnellpark.org/events

Roll up for the Mystery Tour

Classical Mystery Tour is a Beatles tribute act that likes to play alongside orchestras. On July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Simsbury Meadows (22 Iron Horse Blvd., Simsbury), that orchestra is the Hartford Symphony. Much of the set is centered around the masterpiece “Abbey Road.” Lawn tickets are $30. hartfordsymphony.org .

‘That’s My Kind of Night’

The Country star who sings “Country Girl,” Luke Bryan, finally moseys over to the Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, for a July 16 concert at 8 p.m. that had originally been scheduled for last August. Lawn tickets are $43.75; some “verified resale” tix available at wildly varying prices. concerts.livenation.com .

Greater Hartford Jazz is back

The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, sidelined last summer, is back in Bushnell Park July 16-18 with most of the top acts who’d been planned for last year plus other headliners added to a packed, diverse weekend. Friday: Ace local pianist Zaccai Curtis at 7 p.m. followed by the harmonized voices and synchronized movements Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Revue at 9 p.m. Saturday: The Amandla Band at 2:30 p.m., Hartford-based Hammond B3 organist Kevin Powell and his band perform at 4:30 p.m., West Coast jazz guitarist Adam Hawley at 6:30 p.m., saxophonist Eric Darius and vocalist Eric Roberson at 8:30 p.m., a brief set by the local dance ensemble Art Frm Da Hart at 10:30 p.m. and Hartford-based keyboardist Mike “McKeyz” Childs & Friends performs at 10:45 p.m. Sunday: Connecticut-based drummer Liviu Pop & Friends at 2:30 p.m., singer/saxophonist/composer Grace Kelly at 4:30 p.m., The Brubeck Brothers Quartet (with Dan and Chris Brubeck, sons of the legendary Dave) at 6:30 p.m. and the eclectic, worldly Californian ensemble Hiroshima at 8:30 p.m.

‘We wait’

We have been waiting for a production of “Waiting for Godot.” Samuel Beckett’s postmodern comedy landmark is the ideal meditation for a pandemic-struck world. July 16-31 at the Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. plus a 2 p.m. matinee July 25. hitw.org .

