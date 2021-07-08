Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Rutland, Orange, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; Upper Gila River Valley HEAVY RAIN THREAT EXPECTED FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO FRIDAY INTO THIS WEEKEND An approaching low pressure system from the east will usher in additional moisture across much of eastern Arizona and southwest New Mexico this weekend and allow for widespread showers and thunderstorms through much of Friday and Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall will cause flooding to occur across much of the Gila Wilderness and the NM Bootheel, along with isolated flooding possible across the desert lowlands and the I-10 corridor between the AZ state line and Deming. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel and Upper Gila River Valley. * From Friday morning through late Saturday night. * Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches over a two-day period, with locally higher amounts due to thunderstorms. Additional flooding may occur over wildfire burn scars due to the lack of moisture absorption by the ground.