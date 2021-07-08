Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Rutland, Orange, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Orange; Western Rutland; Windsor FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 8 PM FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Vermont and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in central Vermont, Orange. In southern Vermont, Eastern Rutland, Western Rutland, and Windsor. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through 8 PM Friday evening * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Watch area this evening, and especially tonight into Friday. Rainfall amounts are expected to average between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher totals. * While mainstem river flooding is not expected, smaller rivers and streams will be susceptible to sharp rises with isolated flash flooding possible.alerts.weather.gov
