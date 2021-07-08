Cancel
Orange County, VT

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Rutland, Orange, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Orange; Western Rutland; Windsor FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 8 PM FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Vermont and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in central Vermont, Orange. In southern Vermont, Eastern Rutland, Western Rutland, and Windsor. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through 8 PM Friday evening * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Watch area this evening, and especially tonight into Friday. Rainfall amounts are expected to average between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher totals. * While mainstem river flooding is not expected, smaller rivers and streams will be susceptible to sharp rises with isolated flash flooding possible.

Windsor, VT
Rutland County, VT
Vermont State
Orange County, VT
Windsor County, VT
Orange, VT
Fremont County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HAYDEN PASS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT COUNTY At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Reports from Emergency Managers are that the ditches are full. There is some erosion on the road shoulders on CR40. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Cottonwood Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations Cutty`s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Consider avoiding slot canyons and normally dry washes. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; South Central Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity and South Central Utah. * Through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop and train off of Boulder Mountain today, and may move down sensitive drainages and slot canyons in Capitol Reef National Park as well as in the Escalante River basin. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in area slot canyons, and normally dry washes and streams.
Grant County, NM

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; Upper Gila River Valley HEAVY RAIN THREAT EXPECTED FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO FRIDAY INTO THIS WEEKEND An approaching low pressure system from the east will usher in additional moisture across much of eastern Arizona and southwest New Mexico this weekend and allow for widespread showers and thunderstorms through much of Friday and Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall will cause flooding to occur across much of the Gila Wilderness and the NM Bootheel, along with isolated flooding possible across the desert lowlands and the I-10 corridor between the AZ state line and Deming. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel and Upper Gila River Valley. * From Friday morning through late Saturday night. * Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches over a two-day period, with locally higher amounts due to thunderstorms. Additional flooding may occur over wildfire burn scars due to the lack of moisture absorption by the ground.
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Congress. This includes the following highways Highway 93 between mile markers 164 and 196. State Route 89 between mile markers 258 and 271. State Route 71 between mile markers 90 and 109. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continued over portions of the warned area south to southwest of Congress. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across portions of Highway 93 . Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Congress. This includes the following highways Highway 93 between mile markers 163 and 196. State Route 89 between mile markers 258 and 271. State Route 71 between mile markers 90 and 109. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Douglas County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 735 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicate between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 1.5 hours in the Antelope creek and upper Cherry Creek drainages. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain continue, with the rainfall intensity decreasing. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly not only in southeast Douglas County, but also in and downstream on Cherry Creek in east central Douglas County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castlewood Canyon and Franktown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 116 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the rain intensity has decreased to a more moderate rainfall with the heaviest rain occurring on the northern portions of the Museum Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen with 1.26 inches measured on the scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Heavy rainfall could move onto the scar from the east-northeast within the hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Gila County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rainfall had ended for this area with only light rain expected in the next hour. However, continued runoff from this earlier activity may still be resulting in flooding, specifically of DW Ranch Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road and other nearby roadways or washes. SOURCE...Radar and county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, DW Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TENDERFOOT FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated decreasing rainfall rates over the Tenderfoot Fire scar, however flooding is likely as water drains. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 near mile marker 277. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 354 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in portions of the Grand Canyon. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yaqui Point At Grand Canyon, Shoshone Point At Grand Canyon, South Rim Visitors Center, Maricopa Point At Grand Canyon, Hopi Point At Grand Canyon, Cape Royal At Grand Canyon, Pima Point At Grand Canyon, Hermit`s Rest At Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 424 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated rainfall intensity has decreased across the warned area. Light to moderate rainfall is occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The threat for flash flooding will continue in portions of the Grand Canyon in steep terrain and as water drains. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yaqui Point At Grand Canyon, Shoshone Point At Grand Canyon, South Rim Visitors Center, Maricopa Point At Grand Canyon, Hopi Point At Grand Canyon, Cape Royal At Grand Canyon, Pima Point At Grand Canyon, Hermit`s Rest At Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 327 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rain has moved out of the warned area, however flash flooding is likely as water drains. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williams, Kaibab Lake Campground and Dogtown Lake Campground. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 163 and 165. State Route 64 between mile markers 186 and 187. Interstate 40 between mile markers 158 and 167. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Consider avoiding slot canyons and normally dry washes. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; South Central Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity and South Central Utah. * From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop and train off of Boulder Mountain today, and may move down sensitive drainages and slot canyons in Capitol Reef National Park as well as in the Escalante River basin. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in area slot canyons, and normally dry washes and streams.
Mohave County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 225 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dolan Springs, Pierce Ferry Road, and Cottonwood Road.
Douglas County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicate between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 1.5 hours in Antelope Creek and upper Cherry Creek drainages. Thunderstorms continue, but the rainfall intensity has decreased, with light to moderate rainfall continuing. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly not only in southeast Douglas County, but also in and downstream on Cherry Creek in west central Douglas County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castlewood Canyon and Franktown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 311 PM MST, County officials reported significant flooding still ongoing on DW Ranch Road. Rainfall has ended there but flash flooding is expected to continue. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding affecting DW Ranch Road. SOURCE...Local county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road, other low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Kingman, Dw Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 314 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft .Areas west into the higher elevations have been seeing several periods of intense rainfall over the last few weeks, and the ground remains fairly saturated, raising concern for debris flow risk areas, such as the burn scars and recent mudslide areas. Storms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity after 5pm or so and last into the overnight hours. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Saguache County East of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. In south central Colorado, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet. In southeast Colorado, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Feet. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be continue this afternoon and evening across the watch area. Burn scars, such as the Hayden Pass and Decker, will be particularly susceptible today, as well as areas which have received recent heavy rainfall.

