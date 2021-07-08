Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In West Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon and evening. On Friday, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.