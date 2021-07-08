Red Flag Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 276 especially south of Cody. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Park. * WIND: West to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90.