Jennings County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jennings by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jennings The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jennings County in southeastern Indiana * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Vernon, or 13 miles northeast of Seymour, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Vernon, Vernon, Country Squire Lakes, Butlerville and Nebraska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Indianapolis, IN
North Vernon, IN
Seymour, IN
Nebraska, IN
Jennings County, IN
Indiana State
Nebraska State
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
