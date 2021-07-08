Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jennings by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jennings The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jennings County in southeastern Indiana * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Vernon, or 13 miles northeast of Seymour, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Vernon, Vernon, Country Squire Lakes, Butlerville and Nebraska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
