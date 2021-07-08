Cancel
Fremont County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s in the lower elevations and 75 to 85 in the mountains.

alerts.weather.gov

