Jackson County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Matagorda by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 03:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 244 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen today. Some locations that will experience flooding include Matagorda, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing and Midfield. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

