Berrien County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves 2 to 5 feet through this afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

