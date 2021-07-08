Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF, Owl Creek Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; Owl Creek Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone....287. In Northwest WY Fire Zone....286. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Park. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.