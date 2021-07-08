Cancel
Middleburg, FL

‘ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON’: 23-year-old female last seen in the Middleburg area

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 14 days ago
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find an endangered woman last seen July 8 in the Middleburg area.

Katrina Daly, 23, suffers from a mental disability according to CCSO and went missing from the 1400 block of Lantern Light Trail.

Katrina has long brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5′2′' 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings with hearts.

If you know her whereabouts or have any information regarding her disappearance, contact Detective Smith at jwsmith@claysheriff.com. Or call CCSO at 904-264-6512, or by calling/texting 911.

©2021 Cox Media Group

