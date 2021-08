Greenville Federal Credit Union has announced that it will award $50,000 in grants to local non-profits as part of a charitable giving emphasis in the fall of 2021. The grants are a continuation of the Thanks and Giving Grants program launched during the credit union’s 50th Anniversary in 2018. The Thanks and Giving Grants program is designed to identify and provide funding support for community-based 501(c)(3) organizations that promote youth, education, community and economic assistance or relief in local areas across Greenville County. The 2021 Thanks and Giving Grants program will award five grants of $10,000 each to non-profit organizations committed to developing and implementing programs designed to improve prosperity in local communities within Greenville County.