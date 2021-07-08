Fitbit Data Shows COVID Survivors With Elevated Heart Rate For Months
Fitbit data shows that people with long COVID-19 have elevated heart rates for months after initial symptoms subside. COVID-19 naysayers will constantly tell you that getting coronavirus is “just like a bad flu,” but more data continues to come out proving it’s way worse than that, and that “long COVID,” as it’s sometimes called, is a hell of a thing. New data from Fitbit (yes, the watch that reminds you to go outside and get those steps), shows that in people who contracted COVID-19, their heart rates were elevated for months after testing positive for the virus.www.scarymommy.com
Comments / 0