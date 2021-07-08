Jaime's Show the Love: Steady Glow Digital

"Just when I thought it was all downhill from here, on my last night, I woke up in the dark drenched in sweat from a succession of uncomfortable dreams that were all about one thing – drowning." Man, oh, man. It's easy to see from Jaime Hernandez's words why Love and Rockets is one of the most iconic and lasting indie comics ever produced. With writing that seeks to mine the human experience for deep truths and unique and expressive artwork that has bucked trends for decades, Love and Rockets is the kind of comic that would floor anyone who dismisses the medium as a superhero-driven form. The series began in 1981, and in the now forty years that have followed its debut, the Hernandez Brothers (Jaime, Gilbert, and Mario) have continued it in various forms for years. Today, an original from the mid-2000s La Maggie La Loca storyline is up for auction over at Heritage.