‘Lost’ Alum Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Thriller Series ‘Moonhaven’

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
Variety
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dominic Monaghan, best known for portraying Merry the hobbit in “The Lord of the Rings” and Charlie Pace on the ABC supernatural drama “Lost,” has signed on to star in AMC’s sci-fi thriller series “Moonhaven,” written and executive produced by AMC dramedy “Lodge 49’s” showrunner Peter Ocko. Per the logline,...

