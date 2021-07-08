Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Jim Whitehurst left IBM to get another shot at being a CEO, he tells Barron’s

By Zachery Eanes
heraldsun.com
 14 days ago

Jim Whitehurst, who led Raleigh-based Red Hat for 12 years, left IBM because he wants a shot at being a CEO again. Last week, Whitehurst surprised many by announcing that he would step down from his role of president at IBM — a position he took on after IBM bought Red Hat for $34 billion in 2019. The position officially made him the No. 2 at IBM, behind CEO Arvind Krishna, and tasked him with making sure Red Hat merged smoothly into IBM.

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Startup#The News Observer#Delta Air Lines#N O#Delta Airlines#Red Hat#Triangle#Sas Institute#Singlestore#Innovate Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
Related
Businesssiliconangle.com

Disruptor explains IBM-Cisco alliance

Monitoring all of the components in a customer’s interaction with digitized broker channels is an example of how a company can take advantage of the 25-year-old IBM-Cisco Systems Inc. strategic relationship, according to an insurance vendor user. Automated, direct-to-customer channels, where customers don’t interact at all with company employees, can...
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

Red Hat’s CEO to stay in place, says IBM’s top executive

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Paul Cormier is staying and will keep running Red Hat, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna told CNBC in an interview Monday evening. Cormier took over as the CEO at Raleigh-based Red Hat in April 2020 after Jim Whitehurst, who had held the job for 12 years, was promoted to President at IBM.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

IBM (IBM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

IBM (NYSE:IBM) Welcome, and thank you for standing by. [Operator instructions] Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections you may disconnect at this time. Now, I will turn the meeting over to Ms. Patricia Murphy with IBM. Ma'am, you may begin. Patricia Murphy -- Vice President-Investor Relations.
Financial Reportssiliconangle.com

IBM revenue grows for second straight quarter, cheering investors

IBM Corp. provided the best evidence yet today that it’s back on a growth track, reporting that second-quarter revenue rose 3% from a year ago. Revenue of $18.75 billion was actually flat when adjusted for currency fluctuations and divested businesses, but it was still well ahead of analysts’ estimates of $18.29 billion.
Raleigh, NCnsjonline.com

Raleigh’s Whitehurst steps down as IBM president

RALEIGH — Jim Whitehurst, who came to lead Raleigh-based Red Hat in January 2008 and directed the open source and Linux company through an acquisition by by IBM in July of 2019, is now out at IBM. Whitehurst’s departure was one of a series of executive changes announced by IBM...
SoftwareZDNet

Why Whitehurst is stepping away from IBM

It was never much of a mystery why James Whitehurst stepped down as IBM's President. Whitehurst wanted to be IBM's CEO, and IBM's board went for company man Arvind Krishna instead. Now, though, Whitehurst himself has admitted that that is indeed the reason. Krishna, who's only a few years older...
Businesswraltechwire.com

Whitehurst fallout: ‘The future IBM we will probably never see’

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Technology columnist Timothy Prickett Morgan is harshly critical of Jim Whitehurst’s departure as president of IBM, writing: “Someone at the company forgot what being named president of the IBM Company means. Or no longer cared.”. Morgan, the co-editor of tech site The Next Platform and who...
StocksStreet.Com

IBM Stock: Jim Cramer's Bull Thesis

'Big Blue' IBM (IBM) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings Monday as cloud revenue and operating margins improved. The company reported earnings of $2.33 per share on revenue of $18.7 billion, exceeding estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff...
BusinessFortune

This CEO’s advice to overworked junior bankers? ‘Choose another living’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Junior bankers complaining about long hours and bosses’ stressful demands should rethink their career choice, said Cantor Fitzgerald LP Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick. “Young bankers who decide they’re working too hard—choose another living is...
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft warns ALL Windows 10 users: you need to follow these steps now

Windows 10 users are very alert to a dangerous new flaw lurking in the popular desktop operating system. Called SeriousSAM, attackers can gain administrative privileges on vulnerable systems, allowing them to install malware, applications, delete files, and much more. SeriousSAM is a so-called “zero-day vulnerability”, which means that attackers already know how to exploit the flaw. That means Microsoft is in a race against the hackers – to fix the problem before too many people fall victim to hackers abusing the problem.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Global internet outage 'was NOT a cyberattack': Hosting provider Akamai says routine software update triggered 'bug' that knocked out websites including UPS, FedEX, Amazon, HBO Max and major airlines

The major internet outage affecting the websites of major retail, financial, logistics and travel websites, was not the result of a cyberattack, according to the hosting provider responsible for the disruption. Akamai Technologies, a global content delivery network, said in a statement that a software update had triggered a bug...
InternetZDNet

Akamai has trouble and the internet hiccups up again

You've heard it before, you'll hear it again. Once more with feeling, the internet is having real trouble as we move into July 22's early afternoon on the US East coast. According to reports on the Outages list, which is the central mailing list for ISP and network operators to report and track major internet connection problems, and numerous Reddit threads, the major Content Delivery Network (CDN) Akamai is the root of the problem.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

(Reuters) -Websites of several airlines, banks and technology companies including Delta Air Lines, Costco Wholesale Corp and American Express were facing outages on Thursday. This is the third such incident in a span of just two months, after multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe in June, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy