Tightrope walkers set a world record high above a Swedish Arctic valley

Imagine you've just opened a bag of fun-sized M&M's and you've decided to give yourself the challenge of stacking them one on top of each other, sounds easy right? How hard could it be to make the tiny chocolate candies into a little chocolate tower? The answer is, very hard. Guinness World Records has revealed that a new record holder has been able to claim the world record "for the tallest stack of M&M's" and their stack came in at just five total M&M's. Yes, five. Will Cutbill is the current record holder now, breaking the previous record of tallest M&M stack which was four, held by Silvio Sabba of Italy and Brendan Kelbie of Australia.