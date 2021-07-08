Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tightrope walkers set a world record high above a Swedish Arctic valley

By Reuters
arctictoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM — Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 kilometer-long valley in northern Swedish on a line suspended at a height of 600 meters. Reuters’ video footage showed a barefoot man sway and teeter as he delicately tiptoed on a line...

www.arctictoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic#Walkers#Tightrope#New World#World Record#Swedish#German#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Indy100

Daredevils set record for high fiving while skydiving

A pair of daredevils have set a new Guinness World Record for the number of high and low fives completed during a single skydive. Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high and low fives during a 63.3-second freefall at Langar Airfield in Nottingham – beating the required mark by two.
Sportstriathlete.com

Recalled: Simon Lessing’s World Record-Setting Race

25 years ago next month, British star Simon Lessing turned in the fastest time in history for a draft-legal Olympic distance race. His time? An impressive 1 hour, 39 minutes, 50 seconds over a 1500m swim, a 40K bike, and a 10K run at the 1996 International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Championships in Cleveland, Ohio. Although there was some speculation that the course was short (the women’s winner, the late Jackie Gallagher Fairweather of Australia, also set the still-standing world’s best of 1:50:51 that day), there’s no doubting Lessing’s absolute dominance in the 90s, where he won a grand total of five ITU world championships and plenty more podiums. Here’s a closer look at that fastest-ever finish.
Environmentpinalcentral.com

World record heat temp in Death Valley disputed

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. -- Death Valley notched yet another record-high temperature, with the mercury soaring to 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. The scorching temperature broke Death Valley's daily record for July 9 and cracked into the top five highest temperatures ever measured. The California valley now appears at least three...
SportsQuad Cities Onlines

Brazilian sets world record for most burpees in hour

Burpees are one of the gym exercises that many try to avoid. But that's not the case for a Brazilian man living in Singapore who has done 951 burpees in one hour, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process.
Lifestylescarsdalenews.com

World traveler in search of Iceland’s Arctic Circle

Grimsey Island, Iceland, June 23 —“Help,” I bellow when I finally reach the mountain peak on the tiny island of Grimsey near Iceland’s northern tip. It had been a hard climb. The mountain trail, littered with volcanic rock and pitted with sinkholes darkened by recent rains, eludes my gaze. Suddenly, another gust of cold Arctic wind thrust my hat into a deep ravine. Then, hard rain launches her assault. A thousand puffin birds, here for their annual mating vacation, cling to the steep cliffs overlooking the angry North Atlantic Ocean, beckoning me with howls to turn back. The attack came next. A score of adult Arctic terns, also on a sex vacation, circle and screech inches from my dripping, balding scalp. The pearly white gleam of my hair does not deter them from protecting their newly born offspring.
Environmentyaleclimateconnections.org

Death Valley, California, breaks the all-time world heat record for the second year in a row

For the second consecutive year, Death Valley, California, has set a world record for the hottest reliably measured temperature in Earth’s history. Death Valley National Park’s Furnace Creek Visitor Center hit an astonishing 130.0 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4°C) on Friday afternoon, July 9, 2021, beating the previous world record of 129.9 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4°C), set there on August 16, 2020. For perspective, according to What’s Cooking America, a medium-rare steak is cooked to an internal temperature of 130-135°F.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Global map reveals five heat domes enveloping large areas around the world

Up to five major heat domes have appeared in the skies above the Northern Hemisphere, causing a surge in record temperatures across three continents.The Washington Post reported the five heat domes were helping to fuel swarms of wildfires currently ablaze across North America and Siberia, Russia, and causing record temperatures everywhere from Canada to the UK, Turkey to northern Japan. Scientists have concluded that warmer oceans caused by the climate crisis are intensifying the heat domes and making them more commonplace.While heat domes are a regular occurrence in summer, having five occur simultaneously is extremely rare, and they are...
LifestylePhotofocus

Photofocus Road Trip: The fire and ice of Iceland

Iceland has been a mainstay for the movie and TV industry for a very long time. What put it on the map as a global tourist destination were shows like “Game of Thrones” and movies like “Interstellar,” “Prometheus” and my favorite, “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”. Of course, the...
Europearctictoday.com

Planes dump water on Siberian wildfires as residents plead for help

MOSCOW — Russia’s army sent firefighting planes on Tuesday to battle huge wildfires that have blanketed Siberian towns in thick smoke as residents complain of being suffocated in a region known for its frozen tundra that is now sweltering under a heatwave. With flames tearing across some 800,000 hectares of...
LifestyleComicBook

British Engineer Sets Guinness World Record For Stacking M&M's

Imagine you've just opened a bag of fun-sized M&M's and you've decided to give yourself the challenge of stacking them one on top of each other, sounds easy right? How hard could it be to make the tiny chocolate candies into a little chocolate tower? The answer is, very hard. Guinness World Records has revealed that a new record holder has been able to claim the world record "for the tallest stack of M&M's" and their stack came in at just five total M&M's. Yes, five. Will Cutbill is the current record holder now, breaking the previous record of tallest M&M stack which was four, held by Silvio Sabba of Italy and Brendan Kelbie of Australia.
Los Angeles, CALaist.com

Death Valley Could Hit A New All-Time Record High This Weekend

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Death Valley National Park is expecting temperatures to soar up to — gulp — 130 degrees this Saturday and Sunday. If those predictions bear...
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Death Valley reaches 54.4 degrees Celsius, very close to the world record

Death Valley in California (USA), one of the hottest and driest places on Earth, reached record temperatures this weekend, very close to world highs. On Friday, the National Weather Service reported that a temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 degrees Celsius) was recorded in the desert, and that there was a one in four chance that Death Valley would repeat the same temperature on both Saturday and on Sunday.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dubai is making its own fake rain to beat 122F heat

The monsoon-like downpour drenches a busy highway, causing tricky driving conditions for the stream of SUVs. Sudden waterfalls appear on the side of the road.It would be a common sight in parts of Southeast Asia, but this is the United Arab Emirates, in the height of a summer heatwave which has seen temperatures regularly surpass 120F.And according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology, the precipitation was enhanced by cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall in the Gulf country.On Sunday, the UAE’s national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours.Its cloud seeding operations are part of an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy