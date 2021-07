"When I joined the Eagles, my wife Susan and I were living in the mountains overlooking Topanga Canyon, a beautiful, rural area of California. One day she put a blanket on the ground outside for our baby boy Jesse to get some sun, and she suddenly saw a rattlesnake crawling towards him. She grabbed Jesse and called me and said, ’We’re moving.’ So when I came off the road, I came back not to the house I owned, but to a house she’d rented in Malibu. And that’s where I wrote Hotel California.