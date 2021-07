Dolores Vago did not want to open another grocery store. For years, she’d worked alongside her husband, Charles Vago, at his grocery and butcher shop until it got shuttered to make way for part of I-44 in the 1970s. Determined to take a break from the business, Dolores staunchly advocated against taking over the storefront on Jamieson and Landsdowne after Charles happened upon it, but he was insistent — so much so that he came up with the perfect solution to get her on board.